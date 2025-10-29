Celtic won’t change much despite management switch, says Falkirk boss John McGlynn.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says he is happy to tweak how his side will approach facing Celtic - but that he doesn’t expect the Scottish Premiership champions to change much despite Brendan Rodgers’ shock departure.

The Hoops will be led by interim duo Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney on Wednesday evening after the Northern Irish boss suddenly quit on Monday night amid boardroom drama and fan anger at the Parkhead club. And having had basically no time to implement how they want this current Celtic crop to go about things, McGlynn expects much of same despite new faces in the home dugout.

McGlynn expects same Celtic

"The only difference will be that Brendan Rodgers is not in the dugout,” McGlynn said. “I don't think that changing manager will have a big difference on the team, basically because Shaun's only had today to do something with them. I don't suppose he would have had anything to do with it yesterday (Monday) so they've got one training session, not an awful lot of time, to organise the team in a different way.

"Our preparation regarding Celtic was going to be difficult anyway because I think they will have one eye on the game on Sunday (Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers) which is a huge game. Obviously they don't want to fall any further back in the league, but between playing Falkirk and playing Rangers in a semi-final, I think that's the game that's absolutely huge for them, and so whether they rest players or whatever, no matter who the manager was, that would have been something that we've been trying to overcome all week.

"But I don't think the style is going to change because I don't think Shaun will have any time to do that. I don't think they have the players to come in who would change the way they can play, and by that I mean it's not like they're going to produce a 6ft 5ins striker and kick the ball long to him. If they can get an equivalent player as Hartson, Sutton and Larsson, we’ll be in bother! But I’m not thinking that’s going to happen.”

Falkirk lost 4-1 at Celtic Park in August in the Premier Sports Cup and McGlynn reckons that the Hoops’ display that day was their best of the campaign so far. This time around, he admits that he may change things up a little having went to Parkhead twice now and performed okay but ultimately losing out twice, conceding nine goals in the process.

Ross ‘has a part to play’

He added: “I did say after the game and I’m now thinking that was about Celtic’s best performance of the season was against us. I thought they were really good on the night. They were very much ready for us. Brendan gave us a lot of credit and that team were ready for us that night. I’m hoping that we’ve learned from that last time we were there. We’re going to do something slightly different again than what we did that time and I’m hoping that’s going to work. We had a big game on Saturday, we’ve got a big game Wednesday night and then we’ve got a big game again with Kilmarnock coming here on Saturday. We’re going to try and balance the squad a little bit and make a few changes to try to freshen things up and making sure that our players are also ready for Saturday as well.”

Meanwhile, winger Ethan Ross ‘has a part to play’ against Celtic, according to manager McGlynn - who is happy with the progress that the 24-year-old has made since returning from injury last week. The Bairns are expected to make some changes with Kilmarnock in mind this Saturday. “He’s done so well for us and he’s got a part to play Wednesday night, without a doubt,” McGlynn revealed.