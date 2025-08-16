John McGlynn reckons Falkirk team will ‘benefit’ from Celtic defeat in Premier Sports Cup as boss hails Ross MacIver for selfless showing.

John McGlynn believes his Falkirk side “can only benefit” from the experience of suffering a difficult night against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team in full flow.

The Bairns bowed out of Premier Sports Cup on Friday evening at the second-round stage following a 4-1 defeat away from home to the holders - who were on easy street for most of the 90 minutes after fielding a strong starting XI.

Daizen Maeda’s first-half header and three goals in ten second half minutes secured the Hoops’ progression with Alistair Johnston and Dane Murray netting before Liam Henderson bundled the ball into his own net to make it 4-0. Falkirk did get on the scoresheet with Keelan Adams’ cracking effort getting a goal back.

We lost cheap goals against Celtic, says McGlynn

Reviewing the performance, McGlynn admitted that the nature of Celtic’s goals - two from set-pieces and two from losing possession in their own half - was frustrating.

"We lost kind of cheap goals, but Celtic deserved to win by that margin," he said. "Of course they did with the amount of pressure they had on us, the amount of corners and the amount of attempts. So I didn't have any complaints about that. They play with such a tempo, it can be hard to live with. We did well to stick at it for so long. You need to get through that first ten minutes and we did that.

“But once we got over that initial period - we lost a poor goal. Our response after the opener was good. We kept ourselves in it up until half time. Two second-half goals come from us losing possession in our own half. That is disappointing. We lost a goal from a corner kick too. We were kind of causing our own downfall, but I thought Celtic were very, very good. And we'll need to take learnings from that. I’m sure we will. But you're spending millions of pounds building a team like that. And I know the Celtic fans are still wanting more signings, but there didn't look much wrong with that team to me.”

Manager: Falkirk need to wisen up in top flight

McGlynn conceded that his side need to become “harder to beat” having shipped nine goals in three matches against Scottish Premiership opposition so far this season.

He added: “We are just to new to it (being in the Premiership). Other teams have found ways to make themselves harder to beat. We need to try and do that too. But we aren’t alone in that situation. I’ve been here many times when other teams come to Celtic and it isn’t an easy task. We managed to score the first goal they’ve conceded, and with our chances we could have maybe scored another. We always create chances. There are positives I can take from the performance.”

Ross MacIver goes for goal against Celtic - the Falkirk forward didn't score but impressed throughout | (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Ross MacIver - who scored on his previous visit to Celtic Park - didn’t manage a goal this time around but he impressed up top again for Falkirk and looks like a nailed on starter for now after summer signing Brian Graham had started the Bairns’ Premiership opener.

MacIver impresses for Falkirk despite defeat

McGlynn highlighted the striker’s showing and “bigger picture” that can takeaway from the tie despite comfortably losing out on the night.

“Ross has been doing well,” he said. “I thought that he was excellent tonight. He had a couple of efforts, one that went close and was very similar to the goal he scored here (Celtic Park) last season. He won nearly every header that he went up for. We lost four goals but I though Scott Bain was terrific. Keelan Adams scored a great goal - what a learning curve for that lad. Fifteen months ago he was playing for Cumbernauld Colts and tonight he went up against the best player in Scotland (Daizen Maeda). He’ll learn so much from that 90 minutes. Henry Cartwright did fine in what was a big step up from under-21 football in England. Connor Allan got his chance too. These guys can only benefit from this, sometimes it is harsh and a little bit painful but you have to look at the bigger picture. They are gaining real experience.”