Former Celtic and Scotland stopper Scott Bain signs for Falkirk as John McGlynn’s side snap up Scottish Premiership-experienced goalkeeper.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Scott Bain after he agreed an early exit from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The 33-year-old stopper, who spent seven years at Parkhead, has penned a one-year deal with the Bairns and will fight for the number one spot with Nicky Hogarth. Youngster Owen Hayward will make up Falkirk’s goalkeepers with Ross Munro having recently departed the club after his short-term deal ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bain marks McGlynn’s first signing since Falkirk gained promotion back to the top flight after a 15-year absence. The goalkeeper comes with vast Premiership experience having also made over 100 appearances for Dundee previous to time with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Ex-Celtic goalkeeper Bain delighted to make Falkirk move

“It’s great to be here,” Bain beamed. “The club is very well run and it’s a really great set-up. It’s full of good people, and that’s a part of the reason I wanted to come here.

“I think I can come in and help a bit in terms of experience with the league and with the team’s style of play. I’m really looking forward to working with the squad and the management team. The boys have done an incredible job over the last two years and hopefully I can help this season to be an other successful one for the club and the fans.”

Speaking of his arrival, Falkirk’s assistant manager Paul Smith highlighted Bain’s suitability to playing with the Bairns’ style as they look to continue their attacking brand of football in the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith: Bain suits Falkirk’s style of play ‘perfectly’

He said: “We’re delighted Scott has joined us here at Falkirk after he chose to come to the club over various other offers both north and south of the border. He is a goalkeeper who comes to us after seven years at Celtic, and in that time he has played in massive European games, Scottish international matches, and at the highest level in Scotland, so he comes to the club with a wealth of experience.

“He is really good with the ball at his feet, and his style of play perfectly suits the play-style and ethos that we have at Falkirk. He’ll fit in really well with Nicky, Jamie, and Owen, and I’m sure all three will learn from the vast experience that Scott has. We look forward to working with him in the coming season.”