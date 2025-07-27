Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup again for Falkirk as Bairns handed tough round of 16 trip to holders
Falkirk have been handed a tough trip to holders Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup for the second season in a row following the round of 16 draw made on Sunday.
The Bairns, who defeated The Spartans 4-0 on Saturday to seal top spot in Group A, were unseeded for the draw after dropping points against Cove Rangers - and that came back to haunt them with the Scottish Premiership champions being drawn first out of the hat with John McGlynn’s side second.
And they’ll now travel to Parkhead on the weekend of Saturday, August 16 with the tie likely to be selected for live television coverage by the host broadcaster. Last season, the Bairns faced the Hoops in the quarter finals away from home, losing 5-2 after a spirited performance that saw them lead at the break as a second-tier side. Ross MacIver and Finn Yeats scored that day.
Participation in the second round plus a likely TV facility fee will earn Falkirk around £100,000. The gate receipt split will then pocket the club a significant sum which may be the difference-maker for boss McGlynn as he looks to add a couple more players to his squad.
The Bairns kick off their Premiership campaign this Sunday afternoon (2pm) against Dundee United at home with that match being shown live by Sky Sports.
Celtic v Falkirk
Greenock Morton v Aberdeen
Kilmarnock v Dundee United
Livingston v Hibernian
Partick Thistle v Ayr United
Rangers v Alloa Athletic
St Johnstone v Motherwell
St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian
