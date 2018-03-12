Celtic and Falkirk goalkeeper Hazard gets Northern Ireland call

Falkirk’s on-loan goalkeeper Conor Hazard has been included in Michael O’Neill’s Northern ireland squad for upcoming games against

The Bairns keeper is the latest in a line of goalies at The Falkirk Stadium to receive international recognition – following compatriot Michael McGovern and Irish keeper Danny Rogers before him.

Hazard has been given some vital first team experience. Picture Michael Gillen.

However the as welcome as the call is personally for the giant goalkeeper, it leaves Bairns boss Paul Hartley with a selection headache for the trip to St Mirren a week on Saturday.

The friendly fixture is scheduled for March 24 at Windsor Park – the date Falkirk and Saints switched last month’s midweek meeting to.

O’Neill said: “Conor Hazard is a goalkeeper that we have high hopes for. He trained with the senior squad last June. We have three young keepers who will be rotated and managed between the under-21s and senior side going forward.”

Hazard has youth caps for Northern Ireland from under-16s through to under-19s but has yet to appear in the under-21s.