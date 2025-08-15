Celtic 4-1 Falkirk: Bairns exit Premier Sports Cup as holders cruise to victory

Falkirk exit Premier Sports Cup as Celtic cruise past Scottish Premiership newcomers in second-round tie.

Falkirk’s Premier Sports Cup campaign came a crushing end on Friday night as they lost 4-1 to holders Celtic away from home.

The Bairns gave Brendan Rodgers’ side a real scare last season but this time around it was plain sailing for the Scottish Premiership champions - who showed the top-flight newcomers maximum respect by naming a star-studded starting XI.

Falkirk find it tough early on

After a decent opening ten minutes, Celtic’s first real chance came when Johnny Kenny’s volley from James Forrest’s ball back across flashed wide. Moments later, Callum McGregor stung the palms of Scott Bain with a long-range drive.

It was testing spell for Falkirk. Liam Henderson - who didn’t look comfortable at all - then nearly scored an own goal when he overhit a pass back to Bain.

Up the other end, John McGlynn’s side had their first effort when Ross MacIver closed down the ball and managed to fashion a chance. His shot didn’t trouble Viljami Sinisalo but it was decent striker’s play.

Celtic however continued to dominate. Kenny and Arne Engles both saw efforts fly over but it felt like an opener would come soon. It nearly did when Belgium ace Engles had a far-side free-kick crash off the bar. Bain would had have no chance but the upright saved Falkirk for now.

The hosts’ opener finally came after 26 minutes when Daizen Maeda stopped low to head home from close range. The goal came from Kieran Tierney’s header across after Alfredo Agyeman didn’t track his runner. The winger switched off - and was duly punished.

Falkirk full-back Keelan Adams' celebrates his strike that made it 4-1 on the night against Celtic | (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

Falkirk’s best moment in the first half came soon after. Calvin Miller drove forward and sent a curling effort that forced Sinisalo into a decent stop. MacIver also forced the goalkeeper into a stop before the break.

In the second half, the Bairns found themselves two goals soon after the restart when Alistair Johnston was given space and time to drive forward and curl a left-footed effort into the far corner. Miller was at fault this time around, losing the ball in his own half.

The game was over by this point, but Celtic made sure of their quarter-final progression on the hour mark when Dane Murray headed home from a corner kick. The young centre-half found himself free in the penalty area.

Three minutes later, it got worse for Falkirk. Henderson found himself picking the ball out of his own net after heading past Bain following a dangerous cross. The Bairns at this point were looking for the full-time whistle.

Adams’ moment to remember

However, they did give themselves hope when Keelan Adams produced a moment to remember. The ex-Cumbernauld Colts player found the back of the net with a cracking strike from the edge of the box.

In the end, it didn’t count for anything but it was another notch in Adams’ remarkable rise from being a student and playing for Glasgow University just a couple of years ago.

Falkirk managed to stem the tide after that goal - and they were comfortable enough as the hosts settled for a 4-1 win.

The Bairns now have a welcome wait for Premiership action with their next match now a trip to Aberdeen on Sunday, August 31. That’s due to the home match with Hibs being postponed due to the Easter Road club’s UEFA Conference League play-off ties.

Team information: Celtic 4-1 Falkirk

Celtic: Sinisalo, Johnston (54’), Trusty, Murray (60’), Tierney, McGregor, McGowan, Engles, Maeda (26’), Forrest, Kenny.

Subs: Schmeichel, Scales, Nygren, Idah, Yang, Yamada, Bernardo, Hatate, Ralston.

Falkirk: Bain, Adams (67’), Henderson (64’ OG), Neilson, McCann, Spencer, Cartwright, Tait, Miller, Agyeman, MacIver.

Subs: Hogarth, Graham, Nesbitt, Oliver, Allan, Mackie, Walker, McCrone, Arfield.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

VAR: John Beaton.

Attendance: TBC.