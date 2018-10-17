Cappielow safety concern for Falkirk

Police Scotland have informed Falkirk FC that they believe there could be a safety concern on Saturday as manager Ray McKinnon returns to Cappielow to face his old club, Greenock Morton.

Morton fans have not forgotten about McKinnon’s hasty exit to move to The Falkirk Stadium, and nor have the local newspaper.

Falkirk chief-executive Craig Campbell expressed concerns about the safety of Falkirk’s travelling support on Saturday.

“We have been made aware of some safety concerns regarding this match by Police Scotland,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

“We consider our own supporter safety at matches as paramount.”

Campbell went on, talking about the effort that has gone into ensuring fan safety: “On Saturday we will be supplying our own travel stewards to support the safety operation at Morton.

“Our Match Safety Officer has also been in regular conversation with his counterpart in Greenock over the last few weeks in preparation for this fixture.”

Falkirk hope to be backed by hundreds of Bairns fans, with the “full focus” being on securing three points.