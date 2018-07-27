Canada international Bairns' most recent summer recruit

Falkirk have added more international experience to their squad with the signing of Canada international Marcus Haber.

The 29-year-old joins the Bairns on a season-long loan from Dundee, where he was previously managed by Paul Hartley.

Haber battles with Motherwell's Carl McHugh

Haber, a 6 foot 3 striker, will be available for Saturday afternoon's dead-rubber Betfred Cup tie against East Fife at Bayview - providing clearance is received in time.

The Canadian has 29 caps to his name, and joins a growing list of capped players at the Bairns for the coming Championship season.

Falkirk's fourteenth summer arrival also has experience of Scottish football - having played for St Johnstone and Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.