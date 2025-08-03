Falkirk winger Calvin Miller says Premiership’s calibre of player has peaked - but that he is ‘excited’ to challenge himself against the best.

Falkirk winger Calvin Miller says that is up for the challenge of showing what he can do up against the Scottish Premiership’s top stars.

The ex-Celtic prospect, 27, has had previous top-flight experience as a youngster on loan at Dundee - but that came back in 2018 and Miller is hoping that he can shine this time around with the Bairns following their second successive SPFL league title win last season.

And the likes of Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts all looking strong ahead of the new season, Miller believes that the Premiership’s standard of player has went up a notch.

Miller is buzzing to show what he can do in Premiership with Falkirk

“The start of pre-season flew in but the past couple of weeks have dragged along to be honest,” he said ahead of the Dundee United home opener this Sunday. “I think we are all just looking forward to Sunday. You can feel and see it around the place. Things like the new fanzone which has gone down well, the fact that the season tickets were sold out ages ago.

“We will always have that mentality. We want to win every game. We know that isn’t going to happen but we have a positive mentality and we always want to try and win a match. The goal for the first season back up in the Premiership has to be to stay up. We haven’t spoken about it really but for me that is what you want - to get that base so you can build again the following year.

“I had played in the Premiership previously on loan at Dundee for a short spell. You are playing against a better quality of player and the games are physical and fast. This season more than ever I think it is going to be really exciting. All of the bigger clubs have been spending money and it feels like the calibre of player is really peaked. But that is a challenge for us to show that we all can be competing against these players. That is exciting. I do think that can surprise some of the teams that we are going to play. We all want to show that we can go up another gear. The thing will be consistency and performing week in week out.”