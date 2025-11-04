Falkirk ace Calvin Miller reckons he’s the perfect player for the No 10 role in the Bairns’ ‘electric’ attack after impressive Killie display.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvin Miller reckons that is the perfect player to knit together Falkirk’s “electric” attack in the number 10 role going forward after starring in his side’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock last weekend.

The winger, 27, has mainly been deployed by boss John McGlynn out wide so far during his time with the Bairns but in the past two home games he’s been asked to play behind Ross MacIver as the No 10 with loan duo Ethan Williams and Kyrell Wilson providing pace and trickery on the wings. And it has worked a treat with Miller marking Saturday’s start with a goal and an assist during a first-half blitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Falkirk Herald that the players has earmarked a fast start: “We were electric, we played forward and made sure we won every second ball. We got the fans right behind us. We were buzzing out there. It was the first time this season (in the league) that we had scored first at home. The gaffer (John McGlynn) has been giving us a rightful doing for that and we are delighted to do that and then kick on from it. I said it in the changing room before the game, that we had to score first today. Once we got that goal, you could see what it did for us. The attacking threats we have are so hard to deal with. Actually we’ve shown also that when we go a goal it doesn’t phase us and that says so much about our character.”

On playing in the No 10 role, the ex-Celtic youth prospect added: “I’ve changed positions a wee bit. I played in the 10 during the second half against Dundee. Ethan (Williams) has been brilliant but he doesn’t quite know the positions to get into as a 10 because it isn’t his position. Whereas I have played in the 10 a fair bit and I think I am good at finding pockets of space and making those runs in behind. The gaffer went with me in there today and Ethan out wide and it worked. To be honest, it is a position I haven’t played much in recent times but I feel like I can grow there as I play in it. I managed to score and get an assist today so I’d take that every weekend! I usually like to stay in a position to gain more consistency so I’d happily stay in the 10 role.”

Having already provided an assist, playing through a neat pass to Williams for the opening goal, Miller grabbed a goal himself to make it 3-0 before the break. This time around Williams provided the perfectly weighted pass - with the 27-year-old firing home under the goalkeeper’s legs from a tight angle.

“When it’s wet on our surface, you want to hit the ball hard and low,” he explained. “As soon as I got my foot wrapped round the ball, I had that in my mind. Goalies always come out with their legs and jump - it is a finish that I think is probably underused, even by myself previously. But it works - I did the same sort of finish against Motherwell when their goalkeeper came out and spread himself. I was delighted to get another goal. If you don’t shoot then you don’t score. I saw Brian (Graham) come in but I knew I’d score. I don’t think he was happy I didn’t square because the big man is after more goals but it turned out okay luckily!”