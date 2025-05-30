Falkirk ‘interested’ in move for ex-Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham after veteran SPFL hitman rejects Firhill top job.

Falkirk are exploring the possibility of brining in veteran hitman Brian Graham after he rejected the chance to become Partick Thistle’s new manager earlier this week. He has 12 months left on his current Firhill contract but has stated previously he couldn’t return to the Jags’ dressing room unless he was returning for the new season in the top job.

Falkirk boss McGlynn ‘long-term admirer of Graham

The Scottish Premiership-bound Bairns won the second-tier title on the final matchday and are now preparing for life back in the top-flight after a 15-year long absence. And manager John McGlynn - who is a long-term admirer of Graham - is looking for an experienced striker to boost Falkirk’s Premiership credentials.

The 38-year-old managed 15 Championship goals for the Jags and was once against the second tier’s top hitman despite the Glasgow club’s up-and-down campaign. Graham was appointed co-interim boss alongside Mark Wilson after the departure of club legend Kris Doolan mid-season. He was offered the chance to become the Jags’ new boss on Thursday but decided against taking on the role. Graham also stood down from his position as manager of Thistle’s women’s side in May.

Greenock Morton boss Dougie Imrie was also interview for the post and was believed to have turned down the job too after being second choice. Ex-Dunfermline and Dundee boss James McPake and Hereford gaffer Paul Caddis were also in the running but it was Graham’s co-interim boss, Mark Wilson, who ended off securing the top job.

Graham has also been linked with moves to stay in the Championship but McGlynn hopes a Premiership campaign will entice the forward to join the Bairns. The likes of Barney Stewart and Ross MacIver would certainly benefit from the know-how and experience of the SPFL goal specialist.