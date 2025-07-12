Falkirk get off to a flyer in Premier Sports Cup group stages as ex-Hibs midfielder grabs first hat-trick in 7-0 win against Brechin City.

Falkirk’s competitive campaign got to a flyer on Saturday afternoon as they chalked up a 7-0 win over Highland League outfit Brechin City at Glebe Park.

The Bairns’ kicked off their Premier Sports Cup group in style with a Dylan Tait hat-trick and goals from Scott Arfield (2), Alfredo Agyeman and Ross MacIver securing an emphatic three points.

John McGlynn’s side got off swift start, and in-form Agyeman went close in the opening minute when his low effort was pushed wide by goalkeeper Ross Matthews after he was played through on goal.

Classy goals as Falkirk win big against Brechin

The opener did eventually come after 18 minutes when Falkirk’s near play was finally rewarded with a goal. Calvin Miller crossed for Brian Graham, who did well to divert the ball across to Scott Arfield, who found the top corner with an accurate finish.

Former Hibs ace Tait was next to find the back of the net eight minutes later. Miller’s corner kick was pinpoint and it allowed the 23-year-old to nod the ball home at the near post.

Falkirk were now in their groove, and the third goal came on the half hour mark soon after. Another Miller corner caused chaos - with Agyeman this time the man in the middle to find the back of the net.

Three minutes later it was four. Brechin’s early competitive edge had banished. Full-back Kieran Sweeney was having a torrid time trying to deal with Miller out wide and he clipped the winger just as he entered the box, leaving Dan MacFarlane no choice but to point to the spot. And Arfield made no mistake, firing home.

It was a superb first-half showing from Falkirk. It was four going on eight. Former Bairns defender Brad McKay cleared an effort off the line while Graham thought he had his first competitive goal for the club just before the break but he his header was ruled out for a push.

In the second half, Ray McKinnon’s side managed to rally and stem Falkirk’s attacking prowess early on but that quickly faded.

Tait thought he had his second when his long-range strike rattled the post while substitute Ethan Ross also had an effort blocked down low after he darted into the area. A Keelan Adams’ effort on the angle flew over the bar too as the visitors chased more goals.

They eventually got their fifth goal with 13 minutes remaining when Tait doubled his tally for the day, with his strike finding the back of the net via a couple of Brechin deflections.

The midfielder then grabbed his first senior career hat-trick six minutes later to round off an excellent individual performance. And it came from a classic Falkirk move. Attacking football, fast and accurate passing. A joy to watch. Sean Mackie’s cross was laid back to Tait perfectly by substitute Gary Oliver - allowing him to send the ball into the far corner.

Falkirk then rounded off the scoring in injury-time with substitute Ross MacIver nodding home at the back post following Lewis Neilson’s header back across the area.

The Bairns now have a free matchday, and they will return to action on Saturday with another trip north, this time to Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers as they look to finish top of Group A.

Brechin City 0-7 Falkirk: Match information

Brechin City: Matthews, Sweeney, Hutchison, Spark, Ferguson, Taylor, Watson, MacLeod, Sheridan, Findlay, MacKay.

Subs: McKelvie, Milne, Moreland, Farquhar, Tosh.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Adams, Neilson, Henderson, Mackie, Spencer, Tait (27’ 77’ 83’), Arfield (18’ 34’), Agyeman (30’), Miller, Graham.

Subs: Bain, McCann, MacIver (91’), Nesbitt, Cartwright, Oliver, Allan, Ross, McCafferty.

Referee: Dan MacFarlane.

FH POTM: Dylan Tait.