Brechin boss Dods plays down basement battle with Bairns

Brechin City boss Darren Dods insists this weekend’s basement battle between his former club and his current team will not decide either side’s fate in the Scottish Championship.

City have picked up three points from a possible 48 this season and trail the struggling Bairns by six having played two games more.

And to compound matters for the pair it’s a further eight points to eighth-placed Inverness and safety.

Earlier on in the season City salvaged a draw against Falkirk – one of the three points they have taken this term. The Bairns themselves are on a poor run of form and are still waiting for their first win under new boss Paul Hartley.

Dods admits City will have to be at their best to take anything from the clash at the Falkirk Stadium but played down suggestions that it is a must-win game for his club if they are to avoid the trapdoor back into League One.

The former Falkirk captain said: “It’s a big game. For ourselves it’s a chance to get closer to Falkirk. They were one of the teams fancied to be top of the league. I don’t think it is a must-win game, it is still early days to be talking about that.

“It would be great to win, if we don’t it will make it harder for us to try to pull other teams into the mix but if we keep playing at the standard we can then the win will come.

“It would be a good scalp to get. They are a big club and have SPL experience.

“We will need to be at the top of our game.

“Our front three can cause them problems. We’ve done well against Falkirk, we battled well in the second half in the previous game.

“I don’t think because they had have had games postponed that will make a difference. The two weeks will have given their new boss Paul Hartley a chance to work on things with his players and get his ideas through to them.”

Falkirk will be without suspended duo Joe McKee and Kevin O’Hara, however Ciaran Dunne’s sending off in last week’s under-20s defeat to St Johnstone will not affect his first-team opportunities.

The midfielder received a red card for his halfway line challenge and will be suspended for two games in the Development League.

In better news Tom Taiwo, Conrad Balatoni and Craig Sibbald are all back and fit and have now had several weeks of first team training behind them ahead of their retrun to the first team.

Saturday’s match with Brechin is part of the club’s Xero 0-0 offer in partnership with DTA + Co Chartered Accountants. All season ticket holders (excluding under 12s) will be given the opportunity to bring a friend for free.

Tickets are available from the Club Shop until 4pm tonight (Thursday) or can be reserved for collection.