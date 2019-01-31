BREAKING: Falkirk fined for Ray McKinnon recruitment from Morton

Falkirk have been hit with a £60,000 fine for breaking two SPFL rules.

The breaches of rules D9 and D10 of the SPFL rulebook came during the Bairns’ recruitment of Ray McKinnon and Darren Taylor on August 31 last year.

One third of the club’s fine is suspended.

The duo replaced Paul Hartley at Falkirk having only been in place at Cappielow for four months.

Both clubs attended a hearing at Hampden after Morton’s complaint and the Bairns were found guilty of the rule breaking last month.

The sub-committee headed by a legal expert, met earlier this month and it’s 12-page conclusion has been published today.

The Bairns have the right of appeal to a Scottish FA Appellate Tribunal.

In a statement the club said: “Falkirk FC acknowledges the SPFL Independent Tribunal’s decision to fine the club £40,000 with a further £20,000 fine suspended until February 2021 in relation to breach of Rules D9 & D10.

“We have been advised that this money is to be paid to the SPFL Trust.

“We remain extremely disappointed with this decision and maintain the view that both ourselves and our management team acted appropriately at all times.

At present, we are considering our position and will speak with our legal advisors regarding our potential options including appeal.”

More to follow

READ MORE: Falkirk cited by SPFL over Morton complaint