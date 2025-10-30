Brad Spencer reckons Martin O’Neill’s Celtic return did Falkirk no favours as Bairns suffer ‘very difficult’ 4-0 defeat.

Brad Spencer reckons the return of Martin O’Neill did Falkirk no favours on Wednesday night as Celtic put on show in what was the interim manager’s first game back in charge of the Parkhead club.

Having last led the Hoops between 2000 and 2005, the Northern Irishman answered an SOS call to take over alongside Shaun Maloney after Brendan Rodgers’ shock departure 48 hours before the Scottish Premiership clash. And he was treated to a much-improved Celtic performance as they eventually got the better of the Bairns - winning 4-0 after Falkirk’s decent start was cancelled out by a dominant, attacking display. Johnny Kenny’s first-half double was added to after the break by Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti to earn a comfortable three points.

O’Neill return bad timing for Bairns

After the match, an honest Spencer said: “It was very difficult. It was difficult situation with the new management team coming in - it probably gave them a much-needed lift. I thought we did well in spells, especially early on, but once they got that opening goal they had their tails up. We tried to implement our style. You can sit in, put five/six men at the back and hope for the best... but the manager (John McGlynn) is never going to set us up like that.

“You need to learn from these matches but we know that we are taking on a top side. They’ve done really well in the league for a number of years for a reason. Regardless (of Celtic’s managerial change) they are good players and they are a good side. They’ve spent a lot of money. Martin (O’Neill) and Shaun (Maloney) are known Celtic faces so the place probably got that lift. After that opener, they were sharper, quicker and caused us real problems. They pin you in so well. The two eight’s, Callum McGregor and Benjamin Nygren, play so high and gamble. It is hard defend against that.”

Much like his manager, 29-year-old Spencer says that his team-mates need to move on quickly and forget about what was a difficult evening. Falkirk face Kilmarnock this Saturday at home to round off three matches in quick succession. And a positive result against the East Ayrshire side couple with last weekend’s win over Dundee would very much constitute a successful seven days.

Spencer added: “These matches won’t define our season. We are only focused now on Kilmarnock. We can only go forward now. There is no point in dwelling on a defeat like this one. We need to show good character again. It was good to get Ethan Ross back out on the pitch. Trey (Samuel-Ogunsuyi) did well for his start, at points he was excellent. We need to use the squad when we have three games in a week. Everyone needs minutes.”