Board hand Ray McKinnon ‘substantial’ funds to strengthen Falkirk immediately

Falkirk directors have announced a cash pledge to Ray McKinnon ahead of a fans’ forum event on Thursday.

‘Substantial additional funds’ have been made immediately available to the manager, a statement this morning said.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

McKinnon, who has spoken several times about the need to strengthen and enhance the quality in his squad, will be able to use the money now for free agents or for signings from other clubs when the transfer window opens in January.

The manager will be available to discuss his transfer plans at a fans forum event in the Falkirk Stadium on Thursday.

He will be joined by Margaret Lang, the club chairman, and CEO Craig Campbell for the meeting, at 6.30pm.

Falkirk play Ross County tonight and languish at the bottom of the SPFL Championship with just three points from a miserable season.

PRE-MATCH STATS PACK: Falkirk v Ross County

McKinnon led them to their one and only league win this season, over Alloa who sit five points ahead in ninth, after replacing Paul Hartley in August.