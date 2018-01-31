Blackburn Rovers run eye over Falkirk starlet Cieran Dunne

Cieran Dunne is expected back in Falkirk’s ranks for tonight’s development match with Dundee.

The Bairns winger has spent time training with Blackburn Rovers allowing ex-Celtic boss Tony Mowbray a closer look at the 17-year-old.

Cieran Dunne has made several first team apperarances under Paul Hartley after struggling to get a game in the development squad early in the season. Picture Michael Gillen.

broke onto the scene in Paul Hartley’s first bold move as manager and the youngster didn’t let the new boss down with a flying debut in October.

He has since been returned back to the under-20s but has left a lasting impression on the first team.

So much so that the Lancashire club were granted permission for a closer look but Dunne has returned north after hiss tint with ther Ewood Park club.

Paul Hartley admitted: “Cieran Dunne is back [tonight].

“I think he’s done OK but we just need to wait and see where we are on that one. I expect him back [on Wednesday] to be involved in the under-20s development game here [tonight].

Blackburn also ran the rule over Falkirk’s Will Vaulks in season 2014 but didn’t move for the then central defender after his trial.

