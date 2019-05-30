Big week in prospect for Falkirk?

Falkirk could have a new ownership plan in place, new signings and potentially a new club management order within the next week.

That was the information coming from sources around the club yesterday, ahead of a crunch board meeting later today (Thursday).

All bids for the major shareholders’ stake in the Bairns had to be received by this week in order for discussion at this month’s meeting.

So far they include bids from America and another from the local business consortium of Falkirk supporters – who urged the club for a decision to be made before today.

Changes are also afoot on the ground floor of The Falkirk Stadium with season ticket packs dispatched – but received by a support bemused by the lack of progress and communication since relegation was confirmed on May 4 despite the discounted League One price. Means of addressing further fans’ concerns are also said to be developing.

However, a new interim chairman to replace Margaret Lang and tasked with conducting a ‘root and branch’ review has yet to be appointed.

Supporters’ apathy over the present circumstances would also be countered by signings for Ray McKinnon’s first team squad and today’s board meeting should also, finally, ratify his budgets allowing moves to be made.

Offers are known to be on the table for out of contract Morton man Michael Tidser and at least one other with pre-season three weeks’ away and all but a handful of squad places still to be filled.