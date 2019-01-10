Big name midfielder arrives at Falkirk from Ross County

Ray McKinnon’s eighth signing of the transfer window is Davis Keillor-Dunn from Ross County.

The Sunderland-born midfielder has been handed the Bairns’ number 10 shirt and moves after 13 games this term with the Staggies, including a start at the Falkirk Stadium in November.

Davis Keillor-Dunn signed from Ross County. Picture Michael Gillen.

His previous club before moving north, was Chesterfield.

McKinnon has now signed eight players in this transfer window and 11 in total since taking over from Paul Hartley on the last day of August.

MATCH PREVIEW: Partick Thistle v Falkirk

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke), Shayne Lavery (Everton, loan), Ciaran McKenna (Duke University), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County).

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (end of contract), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released), Tom Dallison (released).