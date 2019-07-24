Falkirk recorded their second win of the season.

Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 3: 90 minutes in nine images

Here’s the story of the match through the lens of chief photographer Michael Gillen.

Declan McManus, Robbie Leitch and Denny Johnstone gave Falkirk a comfortable win over the border in Berwick. Click here for match report.

Falkirk fans bathed in the sun at Berwick on a rare trip to Shielfield.

1. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 0

Ray McKinnon could only name two outfield players on the bench at Berwick.

2. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 0

Declan McManus knocked in his third goal in three games after 12mins

3. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 1

McManus then doled out some retribution after rough Berwick tactics.

4. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 1

