Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 3: 90 minutes in nine images
Here’s the story of the match through the lens of chief photographer Michael Gillen.
Declan McManus, Robbie Leitch and Denny Johnstone gave Falkirk a comfortable win over the border in Berwick. Click here for match report.
1. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 0
Falkirk fans bathed in the sun at Berwick on a rare trip to Shielfield.
2. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 0
Ray McKinnon could only name two outfield players on the bench at Berwick.
3. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 1
Declan McManus knocked in his third goal in three games after 12mins
4. Berwick Rangers 0 Falkirk 1
McManus then doled out some retribution after rough Berwick tactics.
