BENCHMAN: Who’s been seen at Benny T’s? Who was in Benidorm? Surely we can do better...

The Benchman has a message for Welsh international Will Vaulks and wonders what’s required in League One...

CYPRUS THEN AND NOW: Cyprus used to be classed as inferior opposition and were said to be out of their depth at International level. In 1968/69 Scotland rattled in 13 goals in their two games and it’ll be a long time before we see a Scot hit four goals like Colin Stein did in the game at Hampden Park. Saturday’s performance showed just how far we have fallen behind.

THE MAGNIFICENT FOUR?: In the film “The Magnificent Seven”, Yul Brynner tries to recruit a team to take on the baddies. Invariably he is asked by any prospective recruits how many men he already has. The current state of recruitment at Falkirk has worrying similarities. Ray McKinnon only needs the fingers on one hand- so far.

TRANSFER TRAILS: Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid for a fee of £150m and a staggering £400k a week and we can only look on in amazement. Falkirk will remain the only Scottish club (and possibly British club) to feature in the World Record Transfer lists. Maybe we should celebrate the centenary of that event in February 2022- the amazing story of the signing of Syd Puddefoot from West Ham. The payment of £5.5k was made in ready cash!

WHERE THERE’S A WILL: Well done to Will Vaulks for earning his first start in a competitive international for Wales against Croatia. Will was a revelation when he arrived at Falkirk and many Bairns fans knew he was going places. Rotherham wasn’t exactly the biggest club he might have moved to, but it provided a platform for his talents. He was a great lad and really appreciated the opportunity that Falkirk gave him.

CHRISTMAS IS A COMING?: Volume Five of the “The Falkirk Bairns” is almost finished and ends with the relegation to the third tier of Scottish Football. The book should make an excellent Christmas present and profits will be going to the Motor Neuron charity. Let’s hope we can see an improvement in Falkirk footballing fortunes in time for the start of Volume Six!

CHANGES: The income levels in the third tier of Scottish football suggest there will be inevitable cuts in non-playing salaries and staffing levels. For some time now the club has employed people with a variety of titles ranging from Chief Executive and General Manager to Director of Football. It begs the question- what do you need to run a football club, especially in this league?

CARELESS TALK?: Who was seen in Benny T’s? Who has bought a house in Larbert? Who was on holiday in Benidorm and saw a former Bairn who said he wanted to come back? Rumours, gossip, fabrications and conjecture. Surely there could be better communications between club and supporters than we have seen in recent weeks?

ANSWERS: Last week’s picture was taken at Easter Road where Hibs were entertaining Raith Rovers.