Benchman: Sense and Sensibility?

The Benchman was not imporessed by the football fare on TV last week from Falkirk, Scotland or the Romanian ref in Belfast.

GEESE AND SWANS: Admittedly there were glimpses of hope, but Scotland were easily contained by a Dutch side often playing at half pace. It is sad to see the decline in the national sides in both countries and the size of the away support said it all. Apathy rules.

HIGHLAND NIGHTMARE: A Gaelic commentary couldn’t help hide the fact that the game on offer was a poor one. Just over 1,000 “filled” the Inverness stadium and it was like filming a training match. Regrettably the commentary couldn’t mask the crowd noise and those whose voices were heard all too clearly dragged the good name of the club into the gutter. To mock physical disability goes way beyond “banter” and sledging”, and made you ashamed to have these people as part of your support.

SPORT, MENTAL HEALTH AND DEMENTIA: Tomorrow sees an important national conference at Hampden when the power of Sport to address issues of Mental Health and Dementia is showcased by examples for Hearts and Aberdeen. The national Football Memories Project now has almost 200 groups all across Scotland and football fans meet to share experiences of players and matches. Sport has a vital role to play in addressing several issues relating to Depression, Loneliness and Social Isolation.

ANSWERS: Last week’s Scotland line up featured seven Old Firm players - Tommy Gemmell, Ronnie McKinnon, Billy McNeill, Ronnie Simpson, John Greig, Willie Johnston and Bobby Lennox. Neil Duffy was transferred to Dundee.

TEASER: Which team from Mexico played in a friendly at Brockville?

DAVID MOYES: Spells with Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland were less than successful, and West Ham is not an easy gig. Trigger-happy owners and passionate fans starved of success will give him a few weeks- just.

WHAT A REFEREE: Mr.Hategan from Romania gave one of the worst refereeing performances ever seen. The early scything tackle by Fabian Schar of Switzerland on Northern Ireland’s Stuart Dallas could have merited a red card, but the “penalty” decision against Corry Evans was simply unbelievable. He made Eric Martindale look competent. Let’s see what FIFA do.

SURELY NOT?: Referee Ben Toner was in charge of the Carlisle v Yeovil game on Saturday, instead of his original appointment- Blackpool v. Portsmouth. Why was Ben Toner replaced for a game where the home fans were angered by their allegedly “bent owner”-the infamous Oystons?