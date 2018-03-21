Beating the Beast – and Brechin

Falkirk FC are looking for the people who helped beat the ‘Beast from the East’ to help the Bairns beat Brechin next weekend.

The football club is inviting all those who pitched in during the recent snow storms to come along to the team’s next match on March 31 – as a thank you for helping the community.

Emergency services, Falkirk Council and Transport Scotland have all been contacted and any individuals who wish to make a nomination for neighbours or family members who went the extra mile are welcome to contact the club for a free ticket to the game.

Commerical director Kieran Koszary explained: “We as a club want to thank everyone who kept the district going during the horrific weather we experienced at the start of this month.

“The communities around the local area really rallied round and worked as a team to get through it, and now our team are rallying round and inviting those who made a significant contribution to come along to the Stadium to put on record a small token of our appreciation.

“All agencies have been offered tickets to the match against Brechin City as a thank you because Falkirk as a whole epitomised the spirit of community we value as a community club.

“Be it the gritters who treated the roads, a neighbour who dug out a driveway or delivered bread and milk, or the police, ambulance fire services who were out on patrol or vehicle recovery services – all are welcome to stake a claim for a ticket to see us hopefully beat Brechin after beating the Beast.”

The club has contacted all agencies and will be delivering match vouchers and tickets over the copming week. Anyone interested in applying for a ticket via their workplace should speak to their line manager or station manager in the first instance.

Anyone who wishes to nominate a neighbour or family member should contact the club directly on liam@falkirkfc.co.uk.

Paul Hartley’s team did not escape the brunt of the bad weather either. The first team was forced to train indoors at the Ravenscraig facility in Motherwell with the artificial surface at The Falkirk Stadium blanketed by snow.

The match against Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter final did manage to go ahead though, before the football schedule returned back to normal in the aftermath of the big chill.