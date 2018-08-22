Bairns youngster makes Scotland squad

Falkirk midfielder Andy Irving has been called up for Scotland's under 19 squad to face Poland.

The midfielder is on loan at the Bairns from Hearts, and has impressed enough to earn a Scotland call-up.

Born in 2000, Andy only turned 18 this year but has impressed during his short spell at The Falkirk Stadium - with man of the match performances in both of his Championship appearances.

The youngster will travel with the squad to Brzeg, Poland, and will play Poland twice at the MOSiR Stadium on September 6 and September 9.

Irving will be joined in the squad by former Bairn Jonny Mitchell - now at Brentford.