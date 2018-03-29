Bairns to utilise squad on run-in

Falkirk face a punishing cycle of two games per week for the next three weeks – but Paul Hartley reckons the players will revel in the game-time.

Brechin visit Falkirk Westfield on Saturday before the Bairns head to Dumfries on Tuesday and Inverness a week later. Sandwiched between the trips to either end of the country is a home match with rivals Dunfermline.

After Inverness Falkirk head to Tannadice to meet ailing Dundee United before a visit to champions-elect St Mirren rounds off their midweek schedule.

“The squad will be used, that’s for sure,” admitted Hartley. “We have 19 players in the squad and we’ll need them for these games. Everyone will play their part.

“It’s all about rest and preparation now. Rest, prepare and play. That’s right up to the end of the season.

“Everyone talks of Brechin having not won a game but we’ve not had it easy against them, and they’ve not had a real doing off anyone.

“The pressure’s off them, we’ll want to avoid being the first team they win against, that’s for sure.”

The Bairns are hoping for a bumper crowd on Saturday having termed the match ‘Services Day’ in recognition of the efforts locally during the recent bad weather.

Individuals can be nominated to the club while the Bairns office staff have delivered tickets to Falkirk Council, and local police, fire, ambulance and transport hubs as thanks for the community spirit shown earlier this month.