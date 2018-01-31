Bairns striker signs for Celtic

Falkirk frontman Connor McBride has announced his move for Celtic.

The Scotland youth international posted photographs of himself at Parkhead yesterday afternoon.

In one the 16-year-old is seen holding a Celtic shirt with McBride across the back and shaking hands with Hoops Peter Lawwell in the club’s boardroom.

McBride was being tracked by Newcastle in the summer but moved to the Bairns from the Forth Valley Academy in the summer.

Neither club has formally annoucned the move yet, however.

Going the opposite way in the past week has been Conor Hazard. The Celtic goalkeeper signed on loan at Westfield on Thursday.

Connor McBride wore squad number 39 for Falkirk. Picture Michael Gillen.

However despite Craig Gordon’s injury at the weekend, he won’t be making a return to Parkhead anytime soon. Click here for more.