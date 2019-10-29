Bairns still odds-on; Stenhousemuir and East Stirling shire both fancied at weekend

McBookie.com bring the latest odds on the League One, League Two and Lowland League matches involving local sides.

Falkirk remain odds-on favourites to win League One despite another slip-up last week at home to Clyde. McBookie.com make them 8/13 fo the title.

Stenhousemuir need to repay their fans when they host Queen's Park at Ochilview following defeat at Penicuik. Picture: Scott Louden.

And they are also odds-on at 4/7 for Saturday’s trip to Station Park to face Forfar Athletic. The hosts are 4/1 and the draw is 10/3.

First scorers in Angus include Declan McManus at 4/1 and Paul Dixon at 25/1.

The visitors are 7/5 to win half time and full time. It’s 5/2 for Falkirk to win and both teams to score. And Falkirk to win and over 2.5 goals is 29/20.

Falkirk are 17/10 to win to nil.

Kelty were the last visitors to face Shire at The Falkirk Stadium. Pictured are Gary Cennerazzo 2 and Matthew Flynn 9. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Stenhousemuir had a Scottish Cup shocker last week after they were pummelled in Penicuik.

They are back at Ochilview this week and are evens to beat Queen’s Park who are 9/4. The draw is 5/2. First scorers include Willie Gibson at 7/1 and Alan Cook at 5/1.

Both teams to score and a Stenny win is 14/5.

In the Lowland League, East Stirlingshire welcome Cumbernauld Colts to the Falkirk Stadium.

Shire are 7/10 favourites with Colts 11/5 and the draw 7/2.