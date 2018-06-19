Bairns release Loy and Blues

Falkirk have released youngster Cameron Blues and striker Rory Loy by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old re-signed for the club from Dundee just last summer, but leaves after scoring once in 26 appearances for the Bairns last season.

Loy scored once last term

Cameron Blues, former development team captain, leaves after spending the second half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City in a search for more game time.

He has joined Livingston upon his release, linking up with former Bairns team-mates Craig Sibbald and Lee Miller. Loy was understoodf to be in advanced talks with Raith Rovers last week.

The two departures signal the start of what is set to be a busy day for Falkirk, with four signings expected to add to the arrival of Tom Owen-Evans yesterday.

All the new signings are expected to attend training tomorrow as pre-season commences ahead of the new season.