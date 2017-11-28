Bairns midfield ranks swell

Falkirk should have two additional midfielders at training today for the first time in a while.
Bairns boss Paul Hartley hopes Craig Sibbald and Tom Taiwo will re-join the first team squad this morning after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
They add to the return of right-wing-back Lewis Kidd who has put his groin problems behind him to take a place on the bench in recent matches.
However while delivering the positive news to the club AGM last night Paul Hartley added: “Tony Gallacher is still two weeks away.”
The Bairns injury list also includes Paul Watson and long-term absentee David Mitchell.
Sean Welsh, the former Partick Thistle midfielder, played for the Bairns under-20s in a defeat to Hearts at Ochilview last night.
Rory Loyand Kidd also featured.
