Bairns midfield ranks swell

Falkirk should have two additional midfielders at training today for the first time in a while.

Bairns boss Paul Hartley hopes Craig Sibbald and Tom Taiwo will re-join the first team squad this morning after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Falkirk's midfield trialist last night. Picture Michael Gillen

They add to the return of right-wing-back Lewis Kidd who has put his groin problems behind him to take a place on the bench in recent matches.

However while delivering the positive news to the club AGM last night Paul Hartley added: “Tony Gallacher is still two weeks away.”

The Bairns injury list also includes Paul Watson and long-term absentee David Mitchell.

Sean Welsh, the former Partick Thistle midfielder, played for the Bairns under-20s in a defeat to Hearts at Ochilview last night.

Lewis Kidd is also back from injury. Picture Michael Gillen.

Rory Loyand Kidd also featured.