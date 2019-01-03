Bairns make space for new signings as four leave

Ray McKinnon has made space in the Falkirk dressing room after a manic 24-hour recruitment, by releasing another four players.

Ruben Sammut will return to Chelsea following his six-month spell at Falkirk, while Dennon Lewis and Mark Russell have been released.

Dennon Lewis in Inverness. Picture Michael Gillen.

Prince Buaben’s contract has ended and will not be renewed.

The writing was on the wall given Buaben’s extended farewell following Staurday’s 4-2 defeat to Dunfermline and Lewis tossing his away shirt into the fans at Inverness – he wouldn’t be wearing it again.

The four join Marcus Haber and Mustapha Dumbuya through the exit door. Their departures were announced on December 31.

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke).

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (released), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released).