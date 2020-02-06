Bairns’ history book will raise vital funds for MND Scotland

Falkirk meet Hearts in the William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday night, with the match screened live on BBC Scotland.

It is a meeting of two of David Hagen’s former clubs and both were involved in a recent charity fundraising match at The Falkirk Stadium for the former Bairns attacker who is suffering from Motor Neurone Disease.

The match comes too late for the latest edition of Falkirk Bairns Volume Five book by Falkirk FC historian Michael White, but all profits from the sale of the book will be donated to MND Scotland charity.

The latest instalment in Mr White’s series covers the years 2005 to 2019 and should be coming out in a couple of weeks. The format is like that of previous editions of the club’s history, and features player profiles, individual match reports and a detailed account of the key events both on and off the park and is extensively illustrated throughout.

From the heights of beating Ajax, beating the Old Firm, cup finals and keeping in the SPL to relegation to the third tier of Scottish Football- it has been quite a journey.

The Falkirk Herald will carry details of the launch event and copies can still be pre-ordered or reserved.

Leave details via text on 07906 239582 to reserve.