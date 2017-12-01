Bairns face wait for Livingston go-ahead

Falkirk are due to play David Hopkins’ Livingston side tomorrow.

However the SPFL have confirmed a pitch inspection will take place ahead of the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Officials will assess the surface at 10.30am tomorrow and make a decision shortly afterwards.

The last times the sides met was Peter Houston’s last match in charge of Falkirk, while the West Lothian side also knocked Houston’s Bairns out of the Betfred Cup in an extra-time win at Westfield.

STATS PREVIEW: Click here

REFEREE: Alan Muir