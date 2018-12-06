Bairns display will take a stand against racism

Falkirk supporters in the south stand will show racism the red card on Saturday in a display of unity with striker Dennon Lewis.

Every seat will have a placard to show their opposition after allegations the club striker was subjected to racist comments at a game last month.

Falkirk fans anti-racism red cards for match against Alloa on Saturday December 8.

It is a display organised by fans and Grant Roper has been pleased with the support and hasty response to the recent events.

The Bairns fan, based in Perth, will lay out the placards ahead of Saturday’s match with Alloa and many others have pledged to help.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “I just thought we had to come together and do something because it’s not what we as a support, are about.

“It was an idea on one of the Facebook groups to respond and it grew. I just took the initiative with the simplest of ideas. It’s been organised in very little time but with a lot of support from fans. Everyone has been on board so far and we hope everyone on Saturday is behind it too.

“The club has helped by allowing us early entry to place the cards but it’s purely fan led. Hopefully this unites us as a fanbase during what’s been a difficult season and shows the players, and especially Dennon, our support for them and brings us closer.”

The display, to be shown in the ninth minute to correspond with Lewis’ squad number, has been fan led with cards donated by Bairns fan Gordon Profit and company Citrus Office Solutions.

When The Falkirk Herald told boss Ray McKinnon of the supporters’ plans, he warmly welcomed them.

The manager said: “Dennon has shown a lot of character, he’s knuckled down and the fans reacted well to him at the weekend. I’m not surprised they’ve rallied round, because they’ve been great and we don’t want that sort of behaviour in football.

“The display idea is fantastic and will be very much appreciated.”

Grant added: “There’s been a lot of negative press for the club and fans. Hopefully this is us standing up to racism, and coming together which can be positive for all involved.”