Bairns box clever with new signing Scott Harrison

Falkirk have made a fifth new signing of the summer.

Scott Harrison has joined the club from Hartlepool United.

Harrison in action against Grimsby Town. Picture: Tom Banks/ASH Archive

The defender has signed a two-year deal.

Paul Hartley said: “Scott is a real physical, no nonsense defender who adds great steel to our backline.

“He has featured at a good level in England having played most of his professional matches in League Two.

“The signing of Scott probably completes my defensive acquisitions for the season ahead. I think this is an area that we are now looking really strong in.

“Our real focus now is on recruiting both midfielders and attackers and talks with a number of our targets are progressing well.

“We hope to potentially have further news on this tomorrow and certainly moving into next week ahead of our return to pre-season training.”

Like Leo Fasan before him, Harrison has spent time at Bury, and like left-back Tommy Robson the defender is also a product of the Sunderland Youth Academy.

He has made 132 appearances for the north-east of England side since 2015 but missed playing under ex-Bairns boss John Hughes who left Victoria Park two years earlier.