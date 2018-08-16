Bairns boss Paul Hartley patching players up with five injured

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley was ‘delighted’ with his side’s Betfred Cup win over Rangers Colts, but three injuries marred the Bairns victory.

Dennon Lewis hobbled off injured in the first half, and he was followed off by Jordan McGhee and Tom Dallison after the break.

Dan Turner (Hamstring) and Patrick Brough (Ankle) are both already out for the Bairns, meaning they have five out at the moment. Turner is expected to return to training next week, with Brough not too far behind him.

Manager Paul Hartley said the main thing was winning the game, but admits the injuries are a problem.

“We are patching people up and we had a few injuries during the game.

"We are down on a few players that would normally play. We've had a wee bit of bad luck. Hopefully we can get the players back in for the Queens game."