Bairns boss McKinnon prepares to add defender to Falkirk backline

Ray McKinnon has identified a partner for central defensive signing Gregor Buchanan who he brought in from Morton this week.

The Falkirk chief is applying a tried and trusted process to his League One recruitment.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He has already signed three players in this transfer window who he has worked with previously, and is reportedly close to adding another – Charlie Telfer.

The Falkirk Herald understands he is looking to add another of his former players to the Bairns defence – former Dundee United stopper Mark Durnan.

The defender is expected to follow Aidan Connolly’s path from Dunfermline to The Falkirk Stadium in time for the first days of pre-season at training at Stirling University, following his wedding.

Durnan faced Charlie Austin of QPR during his time at Tannadice, where he also worked with Ray McKinnon. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Paul Paton moved in the opposite direction this week.

Durnan began his career at St Johnstone before rising to prominence at Dumfries with Queen of the South. Three years at Dundee United followed, during which time the 26-year-old played under Jackie McNamara, McKinnon and Csaba Laszlo before he moved to East End Park last summer.

The Bairns currently have seven signed first team players ahead of Thursday’s first day meet-up.