Bairns beat League One side to secure first pre-season victory

Falkirk 3 Airdrieonians 2

Goals from new signings Deimantas Petravicius and Tom Dallison came either side of a lovely curling effort from Kevin O’Hara, with Airdrieonians scoring through Chris O’Neil and substitute Leighton McIntosh.

The Bairns looked impressive for periods in the first half but the second half was fractured by several substitutions.

Paul Hartley’s side took the lead just five minutes into the match. Tom Owen-Evans won the ball back in midfield and played the Lithuanian in to slot home neatly into the near corner.

It was 2-0 just after the quarter hour mark. Kevin O’Hara raced in behind the Airdrie defence and latched onto a lofted pass from Tommy Robson and curled one in off the crossbar.

Airdrie looked dangerous throughout and made it 2-1 on 26 minutes. Right back Chris O’Neil cut inside from the flank to curl into the bottom left corner.

Falkirk, though, restored their two goal advantage within ten minutes. A well worked corner allowed Tom Owen-Evans to cross for Tom Dallison to head in from five yards.

It could have been four before half-time but Dennon Lewis’ ball across the face of goal was intercepted on route to O’Hara.

Paul Hartley made five changes at the break, and a further two on the hour mark. Plenty of players given minutes, but not the most fluid of second halfs.

Airdrie pulled one back 15 minutes from the end when trialist Luke Watt played a short back pass and goalkeeper Leo Fasan rattled the ball against Leighton McIntosh and in.

And the visitors went close again five minutes later, when Scott Robertson curled an effort just wide of Fasan’s post.

Falkirk held on to secure their first pre-season victory. The Bairns travel to Montrose on Monday to face Cove Rangers before a Tuesday night trip to Alloa.

Competitive action is back at The Falkirk Stadium in just one week, when Montrose are League Cup opponents.