Currently with Dunfermline, spent some time with the Bairns as well.

Bairns and the Pars - they played for them both

A look back at players who have represented the fierce rivals

Falkirk and Dunfermline's rivalry is well known - and some have felt the passion from both sets of supporters.

A legend at both clubs, played with the Pars during some of their greatest days before playing for, and managing, Falkirk.

1. Alex Totten

Former Bairns skipper left Falkirk for Dunfermline where he became part of Jimmy Calderwood's exciting squad.

2. David Moss

Like David Moss, was a captain at Falkirk before leaving for the Kingdom.

3. David Nicholls

Striker had a prolific spell with Falkirk but wasn't as hot in front of goal with Dunfermline

4. Farid El Alagui

