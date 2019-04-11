Bairns and the Pars - they played for them both

Falkirk and Dunfermline's rivalry is well known - and some have felt the passion from both sets of supporters.

1. Alex Totten A legend at both clubs, played with the Pars during some of their greatest days before playing for, and managing, Falkirk.

2. David Moss Former Bairns skipper left Falkirk for Dunfermline where he became part of Jimmy Calderwood's exciting squad.

3. David Nicholls Like David Moss, was a captain at Falkirk before leaving for the Kingdom.

4. Farid El Alagui Striker had a prolific spell with Falkirk but wasn't as hot in front of goal with Dunfermline

