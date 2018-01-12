Back to school for Longridge

Louis Longridge went back to school with other SPFL Championship players yesterday to support an initiative that will see under 12s gain free entry to every second-tier match taking place this weekend.

Falkirk already run a scheme for all under-12s, but across the league children of that age will be permitted free admission to any of the five games in the Ladbrokes Championship on Saturday if they are accompanied by a paying adult, in a move backed by all 10 clubs.

Louis joined pupils at Alexandra Parade Primary School in Glasgow to lend his support to the SPFL scheme. He said: “This is another great way for clubs to engage with local supporters and promote football to a wider range of people. If we can tempt new people along for the day we can help encourage people to support their local team and celebrate lower league football.”

The deal coincides with the Ladbrokes Premiership winter break and is designed to encourage families to attend football matches across the country.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “Football goes on even during the Ladbrokes Premiership winter break and I commend the Ladbrokes Championship clubs for coming up with this welcome initiative.

“Hopefully many supporters will take the chance to get out to a match, with free admission for under-12s making it more affordable for families to attend together.”

Falkirk are away to Morton on tomorrow.