Back Bairns boss Ray McKinnon for Morton return

Falkirk chief-executive Craig Campbell has thanked Falkirk fans for their “unwavering” support this season and hopes that will continue on Saturday for arguably the biggest game of the campaign so far.

With Falkirk sitting bottom of the Scottish Championship, the Bairns travel to Cappielow to face a Greenock Morton side that manager Ray McKinnon left after three league games.

Morton fans, along with the club’s local newspaper the Greenock Telegraph, have not got over McKinnon’s departure in a hurry.

Morton fans are reportedly set to greet their ex-manager with plastic snakes, whilst the Telegraph announced via social media on Tuesday morning that they would be creating free “Judas Ray” red cards.

Posting, all in capital letters, on their Facebook page, the paper said: “Don’t miss your free full size ‘Judas Ray’ red card to welcome former Ton boss Ray McKinnon back to Cappielow this weekend.”

The paper did not respond when asked for comment.

Morton’s new boss, Jonatan Johansson, is still searching for his first win since arriving in the Cappielow dugout – only adding more importance and edge to the Falkirk boss’ return.

Commenting on the fixtures, Falkirk’s chief-executive Craig Campbell said: “One thing we know for certain is that we will, as ever, have a large and passionate Falkirk support giving their full backing to our players and management team and we thank them in advance for this.

“Our support this season has been unwavering and we look forward to this continuing on Saturday afternoon at Cappielow.”

Bairns boss Ray McKinnon avoided being drawn into talk of his Morton return at a busier than usual pre-match presser on Tuesday afternoon.

He told the Herald: “My focus is on trying to win the game for Falkirk.

“They can be happy I’m back, sad I’m back – whatever. My focus going into the game on Saturday is to get three points. I’m not interested in my reception.”

Craig Campbell backed up that sentiment, adding: “We are fully focused on trying to claim three points this Saturday at Cappielow.

“All our efforts this week have been on supporting our players and staff to do that.”