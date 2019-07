Falkirk lost an action-packed game at Somerset Park in the Betfred Cup.

From red cards to missed penalties and crowd congestion, the afternoon had the lot. Here is the pick of the action from chief photographer Michael Gillen on the touchline.

New ticketing procedure played havoc with the away fans' entry and forced a delay to the kick-off.

After a bright start Falkirk conceded as Luke McCowan broke away to slot past Cammy Bell.

Michael Moffat was fortunate to be simply cautioned for a cynical challenge on Charlie Telfer to halt the winger's nimble run.

Declan McManus' deflected effort levelled for Falkirk before the break, and it was deserved.

