Ayr United 0 Falkirk 1: Fans' views

What a difference a week makes... and an influx of five new players, obviously. One was even compared to Paolo Maldini in this week's Your View column.

Here's what you had to say after the win over title-chasing Ayr United.

The Bairns support had their say. Picture Michael Gillen.

@FansScarves: Trying not to get too excited that it might be the start of a turnaround (but privately already decided it’ll be called The McKinnon Rayvolution).

@homers_twin: Welcome in the new! Much better, as they get to know each other and get match fit this can only get better.

Derek Steel: Grit, endeavour and will to win. Exactly what’s been missing. New lads were immense. Zak does it again - scored in every game we’ve won, hope we can extend his loan spell. Since 1876.

@UncleBairn: What a difference a week makes. The great escape might just be on...

Marshall Fleming: Start of the McKinnon era!

Christopher Nelson: There was a fight in that team not seen all season. Could see these signings will bring a better quality to this team.

Stuart Allen: Finally playing with a bit of grit and bossed ayr in spells . New guys looked awesome and the centre half was like Paolo Maldini. Great team effort class.

@caskieboy16: Scally should be delighted that ayr only lost 1-0 to barcelona. #scallysayswerebarcelona

@hillythebairn: Brilliant result.

Rod Moore: Tough place to go and win - this team will only get better, well done to the team. The supporters who went to Ayr today deserve credit for their backing of the team...

@Ryan_1876: Great result, passion, dig and ability all on display #COYB

Alister Tetsill: New year. Fresh players. Let’s start moving up the table. COYB

Chris Hynd: What a difference! #viveleRayvolution

Stephen Johnston: A great win and good to see the new signings making a difference.

Munroe Christie: Only thing that matters is points. Job done.

Keith Kleinman: Hope that this is the beginning of something good.

Gary Hill: Imposters out, team that wants to play for Falkirk in. coyb

@scotskiwi1876: Great win. Onwards and upwards from here.

Colin Graham: A bit of grit and determination works wonders, well done Bairns....

Richard Smith: Resurrection.

Ryan Cruse: New players made a difference. Still shaky in some areas though.

Tom Mayes: Buzzing.

Dougie Henderson: A very welcome three points due to Ayr being at the top end of league. Players brought in did a good job compared some of the players that played before Xmas. Heard that McKinnon is looking for three or four players before the end of the January window which he said in his interview on Radio Scotland after the game. Great start Falkirk.

@BoabyTaster: The rayvolution is on.