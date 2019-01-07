Ayr 0 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered
Zak Rudden’s goal gave Falkirk the win on Saturday, and chief photographer Michael Gillen was trackside to capture the best of the action.
The Bairns were, naturally, delighted with the win.
Referee John Beaton was escorted by security at Somerset Park. Picture Michael Gillen.
Ross MacLean blazed a first half strike over. Picture Michael Gillen.
Bit his shot in the second half was spilled by Ross Doohan. Picture Michael Gillen.
And tucked away by Zak Rudden. Picture Michael Gillen.
