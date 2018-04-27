Audio review of Falkirk's 2017-18 season

Sports Editor David Oliver is joined by Falkirk FC historian and columnist Michael White.

They discuss Alex Smith's retirement and the Falkirk FC gala award winners as well as look back over the season past.

Paul Hartley took over Falkirk in October. Picture Michael Gillen

What began with optimism in the Betfred Cup soon became a season to forget for Falkirk and we look back on the key moments including the 6-1 win over Dundee United and the appointment of Paul Hartley as the new Bairns boss.

Images: Michael Gillen\The Falkirk Herald