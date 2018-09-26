Anton Rodgers offered extended Falkirk stay

Falkirk trialist, and son of Celtic manager Brendan, Anton Rodgers has been offered an extended stay at The Falkirk Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been on trial for two games, playing in a bounce match against St Mirren last week, before playing for Falkirk's reserves in a 5-1 hammering from Dundee United's kids on Monday.

Rodgers has now been given an opportunity to stay in and train for the coming weeks, Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has confirmed.

"Anton is not at the required fitness levels, which is understandable. But he is being given an opportunity to stay in and train for another period.

"He can stay for a month and work on fitness and we will assess it again in a month. The opportunity is there for him and we have left it open.

"He has got an opportunity to keep working on his fitness and win a deal."

McKinnon praised Rodgers' ability, and added that he was looking to give the squad an 'injection' where possible.

"He is a good player and a technically a tidy player. At the moment we need people who are ready, that's where we are.

"We are speaking to out-of-contract players to try and give the squad an injection. We will continue to look to improve the squad as best we can."

Falkirk had two trialists playing in the defeat to United on Monday, but McKinnon confirmed the other trialist was "not up to the required standard" and is gone.