Another postponement for Falkirk

The quick turnaround to have Inverness versus Falkirk played this side of Christmas has not paid off.

A 12pm pitch inspection found the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium surface to be water-logged.

The Highlanders’ pitch was snow-bound at the end of last week forcing the cancellation of the original scheduled date, but undersoil heating and a slight thaw melted the snow – but left too much water on the park.

The sides will now need to meet at a future date in 2018.

The cancellation also prolongs the suspensions of Joe McKee and Kevin O’Hara further into the new year.