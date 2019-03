Ray McKinnon has spoken about the trialists turning out for Falkirk’s reserves, but distanced his club from a move for any of them.

The Falkirk Herald revealed former Celtic youth Michael Millar has been included in the Bairns reserves against St Mirren last month.

There have been trialists helping out Graeme McArthur's reserve team. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And another has been identified as former Morton youth Ruaridh Langan.

But neither look close to landing a Bairns deal according to boss Ray McKinnon, and even Souleymane Diakite, who is still awaiting international clearance, is a logn way from the first team.

McKinnon explained: “We don’t have anyone in on trial as such. We don’t have a big squad and we have to fill spaces for the reserves to keep the first team players fresh so we have been bringing players in to give them game time

“There’s nobody on the horizon at the moment they are just young kids coming in to get games.

Diakite was also with the Bairns in September. Picture Michael Gillen.

“Ruaridh Langan is one who has come in and is someone I know from Morton. He has been named as a trialist in a couple of games but that’s just to give him fitness and to help us out. The first team squad has settled for the rest of the season there will be no more movement there.”

The Bairns though are on the verge of confirming their French defender, once the paperwork backlog is cleared.

McKinnon added: “Souley has been in all season and we are now waiting on international clearance.

“He is just a young kid and is one for three years down the line. He wouldn’t be for the first team – he’s just a young boy and signed for the reserves.

“He has promise but none of these guys will be playing in the first team.”