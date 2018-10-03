Andy Irving happy to stay with Falkirk until end of season

Falkirk midfielder Andy Irving says he would “love to stay” at the club until the end of the season.



The 18-year-old, on loan from Hearts until January, has settled in well with the Bairns, producing several standout performances in his first months at The Falkirk Stadium.

Irving says he would happily stay with the Bairns, if not wanted back at Hearts yet

He said: “We haven’t spoken about it yet, and it’ll be the new manager’s decision whether he wants to keep me until the end of the season, but I would love to stay if Hearts don’t want me back.”

The youngster believes himself and Zak Rudden can help the side in difficult times with their youthfulness.

“We are both young, hungry to do well and fearless. All we want to do is go out and play football.”