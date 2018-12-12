American goalkeeper in at Falkirk - but not on trial

Rumours of a new face between the sticks at Falkirk training are true – but Ray McKinnon insists the stopper is NOT on trial.

The Bairns boss IS continuing to look at trialists in the run up to the January transfer window, but played down links with the mystery American.

He already has a contract offer from across the pond and keeping fit while on ‘vacation’ in Europe, and The Falkirk Stadium, and the Kelpies, were one of his stops.

READ MORE: Monday Verdict - Falkirk losing two goal lead to Alloa is criminal

“We had a goalkeeper in training with us over from America – he was doing a bit of travelling, but he was really just using the facilities while touring Europe with his girlfriend,” said the Bairns boss when asked by The Falkirk Herald.

The Bairns already have Leo Fasan, David Mitchell and Robbie Mutch on the first team books.

READ MORE: Bairns assess former Sheffield Wednesday youth striker

McKinnon explained: “Brian Welsh – one of my old teammates from Dundee United – contacted me about him and said he was going around Europe dropping in on a few clubs and could he come here – it was more just to keep fit and pick up a bit of experience.

“He has an offer from DC back in the States. He came into us had a look around, did a bit, but it was not a trial.”

McKinnon though remains vigilant for potential new recruits and is seeing a high turnover of trialists coming through the doors at Westfield.

READ MORE: Former Manchester City target arrives at Falkirk

McKinnon added: “We are looking all the time. I’m constantly looking and it will be the same until January.

“There will be a turnover of trialists coming in and going out until we find something that really catches our eye – but I am sure every other club is doing just the same as us.”

McKinnon has been assessing several trialists over the past few months since taking over on August 31. They include Anton Rodgers, son of Celtic boss Brendan, former Sheffield Wednesday youth Franck Bertra and Mustapha Dumbuya who won a contract with the Bairns.