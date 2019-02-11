Alloa 1 Falkirk 2: Moments that mattered
Goals from Jordan McGhee and Mark Waddington gave Falkirk a hard-fought win against Alloa.
Images editor and Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen was pitchside for the best of the action.
1. Alloa 0 Falkirk 1
Falkirk took the lead through Jordan McGhee on 20 minutes. Picture: Michael Gillen.
2. Alloa 1 Falkirk 1
But Connor Shields levelled from close range for Alloa. Picture: Michael Gillen.
3. Alloa 1 Falkirk 2
Mark Waddington tapped in at the backpost to send the Bairns ahead straight after the break. Picture: Michael Gillen.
4. Alloa 1 Falkirk 2
Darren Taylor was deputising for the ill Ray McKinnon, who watched from distance. Picture: Michael Gillen.
